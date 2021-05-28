Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s share price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.39 and last traded at $31.39. 3,689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 879,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

