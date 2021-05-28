Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 4,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $998.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

