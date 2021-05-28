Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.04 and last traded at $24.12. Approximately 4,055 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.
VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.
The stock has a market cap of $998.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
In related news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,025.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 851,509 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 1,528.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 461,997 shares during the period.
Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)
Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).
See Also: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.