Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.08

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $161.08 and last traded at $161.08, with a volume of 1872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.55.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $100,018.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,671 shares of company stock worth $3,850,740. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

