Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,103,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.87 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,154. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

