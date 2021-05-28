T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 122,720 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 251,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 601,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,348,000 after purchasing an additional 92,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.15 and a 12 month high of $143.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.42.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,477 shares of company stock worth $21,174,398 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.