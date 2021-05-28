iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.42% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 566,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 394,386 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $38.96.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

