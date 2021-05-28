Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in NIO by 213.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,879 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NYSE NIO opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

