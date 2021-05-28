Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 45,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $190,327.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,080 shares of company stock worth $1,743,715. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

