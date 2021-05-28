Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

