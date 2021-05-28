Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,820 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $131.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock worth $9,805,046. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

