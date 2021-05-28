Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,217 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $154.05 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,072,210. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

