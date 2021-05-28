Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.88) EPS. The Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

