Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Barings BDC stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.57. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 172.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

