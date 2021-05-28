Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have bought 635 shares of company stock worth $4,209. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 651,359 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 101,735 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

