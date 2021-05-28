Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,086. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,837,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

