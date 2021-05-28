Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

