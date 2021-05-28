Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AQB. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 8,843.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 3,825,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,252 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

