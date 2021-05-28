Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.60.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 28,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Credit Acceptance by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $443.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.21. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $399.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.52. The company has a quick ratio of 35.08, a current ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 40.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance will post 39.44 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

