Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,101,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $2,956,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

