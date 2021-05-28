Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.08.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares in the company, valued at $46,996,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $252,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.15 and a beta of 1.32. Accel Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
