Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.90 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,124 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.55 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

