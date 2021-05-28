Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Tetra Tech worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.72.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

