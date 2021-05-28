Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,487 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $20,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.86.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $90.52 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

