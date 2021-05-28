Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,305 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $19,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.