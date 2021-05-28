Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli Sells 17,176 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 17,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $464,954.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,454.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $26.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 76.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 70.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 39,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,500,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,200,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,400,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

