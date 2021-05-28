The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Sells $516,120.00 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $516,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,224,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in The Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $33,684,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in The Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,483,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,784,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,143,000 after buying an additional 344,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,812,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

