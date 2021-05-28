Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSSE. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.40.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.73% and a negative return on equity of 66.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,670,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 225.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

