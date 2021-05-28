The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCKT. Roth Capital upped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HCKT opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.97 million, a PE ratio of 99.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 227,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.