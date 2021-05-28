vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. Its drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimers disease includes azeliragon TTP488, which is in Phase III clinical trials; type II diabetes drug candidates include Glucokinase Activator TTP399 and GLP-1r Agonist TTP273 which completed Phase I clinical trials; products for the prevention of muscle weakness and treatment of inflammatory disorders include HPP593, HPP737 and HPP971 which is in Phase1 clinical trials. The Company’s drug discovery platform consists of TTP Translational Technology. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $2.46 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $508,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant PDE4 inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on vTv Therapeutics (VTVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.