Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 million, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.77 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fluent by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 52.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $2,005,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

