17,857 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,629,000 after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in PTC by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PTC by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,025,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.38.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $133.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

