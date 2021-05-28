Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.65 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 95.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $57.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.