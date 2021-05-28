Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $31,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,332,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 174,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $26.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

