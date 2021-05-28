Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 118.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $32,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYI opened at $185.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.45 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

