Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,458 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Amcor worth $32,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

