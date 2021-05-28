Craig Hallum Lowers Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Craig Hallum currently has $3.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.31.

SBBP opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 72.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

