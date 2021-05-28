Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BSM. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.55. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,298.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

