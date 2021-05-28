Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $225.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.43.

DG opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $173.50 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.09 and a 200-day moving average of $205.68.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

