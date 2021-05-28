Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Aluf

Aluf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device.

