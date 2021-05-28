Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AHIX opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aluf has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Aluf
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Aluf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.