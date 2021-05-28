American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.81.
American Energy Partners Company Profile
