American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AEPT stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. American Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

American Energy Partners Company Profile

American Energy Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. The company engages in the design, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. It also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.