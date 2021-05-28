Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectar Biosciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,203,135.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 709,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,369,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

