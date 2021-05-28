Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is a biotherapeutics company. It is focused on developing products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary and cardiac diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of INOpulse and BCM which are in different clinical stage. Bellerophon Therapeutics LLC is based in Hampton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.28 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

