Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.28.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,827,000 after acquiring an additional 338,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,001,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,110,000 after purchasing an additional 403,932 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,809,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after buying an additional 22,436 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 144.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,339,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 792,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,078,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

