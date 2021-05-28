HSBC Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $295.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price decreased by analysts at HSBC from $374.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.33.

BIDU opened at $194.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.39.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

