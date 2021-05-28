Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 130,470 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 815,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $35,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after acquiring an additional 90,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. 44.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTAI shares. Truist decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

