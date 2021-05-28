Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $36.73 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,530 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $36,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

