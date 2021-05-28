Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 518,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $37,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth $1,471,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cerner by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 217,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,652,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cerner by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 504,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Truist lifted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.