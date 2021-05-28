Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.42 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce $363.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $358.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.74 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Barclays raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 226,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 462,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

