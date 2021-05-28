SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,341,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 287.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $76.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

