Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 26,529 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 469,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after buying an additional 257,759 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

