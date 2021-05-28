KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KNBE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.42 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other KnowBe4 news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.